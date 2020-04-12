CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family residential structure in the 700 block of East Lincolnway early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called out at 1:09 a.m. and arrived on scene at 1:12 a.m., according to a news release. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor of the structure, and the fire quickly grew in size. The flames and heat generated by the fire created many challenges, the release said.
Firefighters battling the fire made entry into the structure, and had the fire out in about 20 minutes. The scene was under control 30 minutes later, addressing all levels of the structure. Firefighters remained on scene until 4:09 a.m.
No other structures were damaged.
The structure was unoccupied when firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.
Assisting Cheyenne Fire Rescue was the Cheyenne Police Department, American Medical Response and Black Hills Energy.
The dollar amount of the damage is unknown as this time, and cause of the fire is under investigation by Cheyenne Fire Rescue.