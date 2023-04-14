House fires on Longs Peak Drive
Cheyenne Fire Rescue firefighters respond to two house fires along Longs Peak Drive in Cheyenne on Wednesday. Information about the extent of damage to the structures wasn't available by press time.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire occurring in adjacent homes in the 100 block of Longs Peak Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out at 12:18 p.m., and the first engine arrived on scene at 12:23 p.m., according to a Friday news release.

