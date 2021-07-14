CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded Monday afternoon to a structure fire at a residence, Battalion Chief Kevin Hunt said Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. to a single-family home in the 4700 block of Moran Avenue. All those inside the home – one adult, two children, two cats and two dogs – evacuated before firefighters arrived, Hunt said.
The fire started in the garage of the single-story wood frame house. Upon the arrival of Fire Rescue, heavy smoke and fire were visible from back side of house, and light smoke was coming from the eaves and roof vents, Hunt said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The garage was a complete loss, Hunt said, though drywall separating the garage from the rest of home was intact and largely kept the fire back from the residence.
The first fire response unit had arrived by 3:12 p.m., and the fire was declared out at 3:34 p.m. The last unit left the scene at 5:33 p.m.
The Cheyenne Police Department helped with traffic direction on the scene, and American Medical Response stood by.