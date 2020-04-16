CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to an outside fire Tuesday evening.
At 7:56 p.m., city firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 900 block of East 17th Street. When firefighters arrived at 8 p.m., they found fire burning in the large shrubbery that had grown next to the three-story building. The fire had spread to the soffit and roof line.
The fire was extinguished 10 minutes after firefighters arrived. Damage to the building was limited to the outside. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:05 p.m.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue reminds everyone that shrubs, trees and plantings should be trimmed away from the home.