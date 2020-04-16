Weather Alert

...THE SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO TAPER OFF THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO TAPER OFF DURING THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE AN INCH OR LESS. * WHERE...SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE SCOTTSBLUFF, KIMBALL, SIDNEY. SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS TO INCLUDE CHEYENNE, TORRINGTON AND WHEATLAND. LOWER ELEVATIONS WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE TO INCLUDE MUDDY GAP, RAWLINS, AND ELK MOUNTAIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. PLAN ON TRAVEL DELAYS AND SNOW COVERED ROADS. STRONG WINDS CREATING DRIFTING SNOW AND POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&