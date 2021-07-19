CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire Sunday night in the 3100 block of Bent Avenue, according to a Monday morning news release.
Crews were dispatched at 10:51 p.m., and arrived on scene at 10:55 p.m. Firefighters found a detached shed on fire, with the blaze spreading to vegetation in an alley. They were able to quickly get the fire under control and confine it to the shed.
The detached shed was unoccupied, along with the adjacent home.
The fire was under control by 11:25 p.m. Members of the Cheyenne Police Department and Black Hills Energy assisted on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.