CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday night in the 100 block of Quincy Road.
Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on scene at 10:26 p.m. By 11 p.m. the structure fire was under control, and crews left the scene at 2:22 a.m. Friday morning.
When CFR crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and fire from a vacant single-story cement structure. CFR executed an exterior fire attack to extinguish the bulk of the fire. Crews then moved inside to complete the extinguishment and to search the building for any occupants, though none were found.
In total, 19 CFR firefighters responded to the fire. Assisting CFR on scene were members of the Cheyenne Police Department and American Medical Response.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.