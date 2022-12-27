CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved recreational vehicle on fire early Tuesday morning.
The vehicle was located in an alley behind the 600 block of West 21st Street, and also caused damage to an outbuilding.
Crews were dispatched at 3:14 a.m. and began fire extinguishment by 3:17 a.m. The fire was ruled out at 3:55 a.m.
An unidentified burn victim was located by Cheyenne Police Department officers a block away, and was transported by ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no further information was available by press time.
