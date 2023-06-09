CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue personnel are completing training on a new apparatus that will assist with response to grass and brush fires.
Brush 3 will be placed into service July 1 at Station 3, 1720 Cleveland Ave. This fire truck will allow personnel to have the necessary tools to respond to grass and brush fires within CFR’s jurisdiction and in the region when requested.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue advises drivers to exercise caution along Airport Parkway while crews are training. Despite this, they will no be closing any roads.
Training along the road is expected to finish this week.
“As the City of Cheyenne continues to grow, we face a greater threat of the wildland urban interface," Engineer Derek Pollnow, woodland coordinator with CFR, said in a news release. "(We) are better prepared today with our expanded equipment, apparatus and tactics. I could not be prouder of our firefighters and their performance during these trainings, as for many these are new concepts.”
CFR says they have been training personnel in the past week for safe driving off-road driving practices, suppression and extinguishment tactics and practicing hose laying. The city's firefighters conducted a "mobile attack scenario" to better prepare personnel for changing problems in the field.
CFR also announced that it will add another active fire engine to Station 2 at Fox Farm Road. This engine will be capable of "off-road fire suppression efforts," CFR said in a news release.
Officials also warned that the most common causes of man-made grass fires in Cheyenne are "fireworks, trash/rubbish fires, discarded smoking materials and abandoned campfires."
CFR advised anyone who sees something that could become a potential fire to call 911.