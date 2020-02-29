CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue is hosting a “Spring Forward into Safety” event, along with its community partners, at Frontier Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7.
CFR will be giving out free 9-volt batteries for smoke alarms, along with fire extinguisher training, a compression-only CPR demonstration, a junior firefighter combat course and a prize wheel for kids.
This event will occur right before people turn clocks forward for daylight saving time. The community partners for this event are Safe Kids Laramie County, American Red Cross Wyoming Chapter, Frontier Mall and Cheyenne Professional Firefighters Local 279.