CHEYENNE — Aaron Booker knew he wanted to be a firefighter since he was a young boy. His wife, Courtney, said that he tried other careers when he was young, but realized that his childhood dream of firefighting would be a lifelong passion.
“It always came back to firefighting,” Courtney said. “His two top choices for being a firefighter were either in Cheyenne or Casper. So when Cheyenne called, that was pretty amazing for him.”
In September, Aaron, an engineer with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, would have marked his 20th anniversary with the department. Aaron, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in January, passed away last week.
Aaron had been getting sicker over the summer, and his health declined further in June, putting him out of work. Until that point, and for months after the diagnosis, Courtney said he stayed true to his passion.
“He was a worker; if he wasn’t working, he felt useless,” she said. “He even worked up until June. With his diagnosis, he just needed something to do. ... It’s just how he was. And yet he made time for us, and made us a priority, at the same time.”
Tommy Turner, his good friend and fellow engineer at CFR, was able to see firsthand how dedicated Aaron could be.
“You can tell that he really loved his job, and he came to work ready to work every day,” Turner said. “He really seemed like he looked forward to being at work. ... (He served) the community with the fire department, with the ambulance company, and then he also did some volunteer work out there for Cheyenne Frontier Days. That’s just the little bit I know.”
“He has a lot of respect for Tommy,” Courtney said.
Turner has been the point of contact with Courtney for CFR, and they both say they’ve gotten an outpouring of support from many people outside Cheyenne.
“The amount of outpouring I’ve gotten from people across the country has just been absolutely amazing,” Courtney said. “I’m just brought to my knees with it, because he just never knew how amazing he was — he truly didn’t know. So, like, to have people reach out that were in college with him 30 years ago, and to have people ... that went to high school with him, and still kept in touch with him ... reach out has just been amazing.”
CFR wasn’t the only place where Aaron shared his passion for public safety; he also taught at the Front Range Fire Consortium and worked with local ambulance company AMR.
In a Facebook post memorializing Aaron by the Cheyenne Police Department, the poster mentioned that his cancer was “job-related.”
“Firefighters have a high prevalence (of cancer) just because of the chemicals that they breathe in,” Courtney said, “even with the best of equipment.”
Since Aaron began his career as a firefighter, personal protective equipment has evolved, and research has changed how firefighters protect themselves and what they should look out for.
“It was kind of a badge of honor to have your bunker gear have soot on it and to have, you know, the remnants of a fire on your gear,” Courtney said. “They’ve since learned that, you know, keeping those things on your equipment can cause you to breathe in carcinogens and stuff like that. ... They’ve started linking that to the cancers.”
CFR has also been working on improving the ways it can mitigate job-related cancer risks, which Turner says can sometimes be up to three times that of people in other jobs.
“This is an ever-evolving thing, so every time we feel like we’re taking a step forward, we take a step back,” Turner said. “We found out, nationally, that our bunker gear contains a lot of what they call PFAs (polyfluoroalkyl substances) and the chemicals in that also give us cancer. So, it’s like, well, crap ... even the stuff that we’re wearing, that’s supposed to protect us, doesn’t protect us.”
This puts fire departments across the country in difficult positions.
“Everything is so different with man-made materials versus the natural materials,” Turner continued. “(It) absolutely produces ... more chemicals and, obviously, that makes worse conditions for us. Not only fighting the fire, but also our cancer risk is going to be higher because of all that. ... What I will say about our admins: they absolutely have our backs, and they are doing everything that they can to mitigate that. I mean, I can promise you right now that chiefs do not want to put on another funeral.”
But Aaron’s family have been grieving his loss since before he passed.
“I feel like I’ve been grieving for Aaron since about June, when he really started getting sick,” Courtney said. “Before that, he wasn’t as sick. So when he kind of took a turn for the worse in June, I feel like I’ve been grieving since then.”
The Booker family got a unique chance to spend time with Aaron and come to terms with his passing before it happened.
“I fell to my knees a few times crying,” Courtney said. “Sometimes, I just laugh, and I think about things and I think ... it’s OK to feel what you feel. It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to be happy, and it’s OK to honor that person. ... It’s an individual journey.
“I feel so, so, so blessed that I got 23 years with him. I wish for everyone to feel the kind of love and to have the kind of marriage that he and I had. He was my very best friend, and every day there’s something I want to text him about.”
