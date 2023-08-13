CHEYENNE — Aaron Booker knew he wanted to be a firefighter since he was a young boy. His wife, Courtney, said that he tried other careers when he was young, but realized that his childhood dream of firefighting would be a lifelong passion.

“It always came back to firefighting,” Courtney said. “His two top choices for being a firefighter were either in Cheyenne or Casper. So when Cheyenne called, that was pretty amazing for him.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus