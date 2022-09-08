...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming along and east
of the Laramie range.
WHEN...Through 1PM Friday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 426, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND
432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 430. Fire
weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded Wednesday afternoon to fire at a single-family residence in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
The American Red Cross of Wyoming said they were assisting one adult and two children following the fire. CFR Battalion Chief John Fitzgerald said the residents were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Fitzgerald, who doubled as the fire investigator at the scene, said the fire was accidental. It started in the kitchen and was caused by items left on the stove, he said.
The battalion chief estimated $60,000 worth of damage to the home, mainly in the kitchen, but with a lot of smoke damage throughout the home. There also was some flame damage, but little water damage, he added.
Fitzgerald said he finished up his investigation at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. He estimated that crews arrived at the scene about an hour and half before that.
The Cheyenne Police Department assisted with lane blockage during the incident.