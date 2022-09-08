Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck

A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded Wednesday afternoon to fire at a single-family residence in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

The American Red Cross of Wyoming said they were assisting one adult and two children following the fire. CFR Battalion Chief John Fitzgerald said the residents were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

