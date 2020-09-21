CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue was called out at 10:13 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, to a structure fire on Madison Avenue.
When fire crews arrived on scene at 10:20 a.m., they found a detached garage engulfed in flames, creating heavy smoke, according to a news release. Firefighters made a quick exterior attack and moved to the interior to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control at 10:58 a.m., and firefighters cleared the scene around noon, according to the release.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue was assisted by American Medical Response, along with the Cheyenne Police Department. Dollar amount damage to the building and contents are unknown at this time. Cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
There were four civilian injuries reported; no injuries to fire personnel were reported.