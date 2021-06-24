CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire near East 22nd Street and Albany Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched at 2:57 p.m. and arrived on scene at 3:02 p.m. By 3:10 p.m., the structure fire was under control, and crews left the scene at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.
In total, 18 CFR firefighters responded to the fire. Assisting CFR on scene were members of the Cheyenne Police Department and American Medical Response.
CFR crews arrived on scene to find light smoke and fire from a four-plex wood-framed structure. CFR executed an interior fire attack to extinguish the fire. Crews moved inside to complete extinguishment and to search the building for any occupants.
A dog was found and rescued. Medical aid was administered to the dog, and the animal survived the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.