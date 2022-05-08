...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts exceeding 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Rio Verde Circle on Friday night.
Crews were dispatched at 8 p.m. and arrived on scene at 8:04 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 8:11 p.m., and crews cleared the scene at 8:59 p.m.
CFR arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and rear of the structure. The homeowner reported smoke was coming from the upstairs bathroom fan. Crews found a fan in the bathroom that was on fire and quickly extinguished it. The fire was confined to the area of origin. The house was ventilated, and the circuit breaker was shut off to the area, allowing the residents to return inside.
Working smoke alarms alerted residents of the fire, assisting in the fast extinguishment by CFR.