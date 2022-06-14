...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County including Wheatland, South Laramie
Range and adjacent foothills, and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Making quick work of house fire
Cheyenne Fire Rescue members work to get their water hose picked up after responding to a separate, earlier fire in a residential area on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, near Snyder Avenue and Pershing Boulevard. Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Titus Norris said the fire was under control within 8 minutes of the first fire unit's arrival, which was just before 2 p.m. Two people and three dogs were cleared from the single-family home, and the two people were assessed on-scene by EMS. A preliminary investigation pointed to an accidental electric failure as the cause of the fire, and working smoke detectors contributed to its early detection, Norris said. Minimal fire and water damage, and moderate smoke damage, was confined to the basement, where the fire started. American Medical Response and the Cheyenne Police Department assisted. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire Monday night in the 100 block of East Third Avenue. No one was reported to have been hurt, as the occupants had safely evacuated even before firefighters showed up.
CFR crews were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. and arrived on scene at 10:16 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 10:28 p.m. and fire-rescuer personnel cleared the scene at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CFR arrived to find smoke coming from the exterior of the structure and initiated an attack to extinguish the flames. Firefighters made quick work of the fire, which was contained to the initial building and surrounding fence. All occupants evacuated prior to CFR’s arrival due to neighbors alerting them.
The estimated damage due to the fire is $14,077. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Cheyenne Police Department, American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy and American Red Cross assisted CFR on scene.