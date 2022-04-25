CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of Chestnut Drive on Sunday night.
Crews were dispatched at 10:54 p.m. and arrived on scene at 10:58 p.m., according to a news release The structure fire was under control by 11:27 p.m., and crews cleared the scene at 12:07 a.m. Monday.
CFR arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the front door of the property. Firefighters successfully made their way to the basement for extinguishment. Prior to their arrival, dispatch advised units that all occupants had vacated the residence except for multiple cats. Four cats were removed from the residence, with resuscitation efforts unsuccessful.
No serious injuries were reported by CFR, and the occupants were displaced and given temporary housing from Red Cross. One occupant was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by American Medical Response for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The hydrant at the corner of Chestnut Drive and Deming Boulevard was used to extinguish the structure fire. CFR notes that residents in the area may see some discoloration in their water due to sediment in the line. Steps were taken to flush the hydrant after the fire was extinguished to help alleviate the discoloration.
The Cheyenne Police Department, Black Hills Energy, animal control and AMR assisted CFR on scene.