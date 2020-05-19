CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and CFD Hall of Fame have announced the CFD Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
The seven inductees for the 2020 CFD Hall of Fame class are: Scott Binning, Monte Blue, French Flash “Bozo” Hawk, Del Peterson, Kristie Peterson, The Schrader Family and Tom Watson.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into “Daddy of ‘em All.” Whether it be contestants, contract personnel, entertainers, livestock, families or volunteers, those voted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame represent the competitive and cooperative spirit that has remained the hallmark of Cheyenne Frontier Days since 1897.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will tentatively be at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel.
For more information, call 307-778-7290, email info@oldwestmuseum.org or visit www.oldwestmuseum.org.