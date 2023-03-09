Country music superstar Garth Brooks performs during the opening Frontier Nights concert of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Frontier Park. It was Brooks’ fourth time playing at CFD, with his last appearance happening during the event's 100th anniversary in 1996. The concert also featured special guest Ned LeDoux, son of Hall of Fame rodeo champion and country singer Chris LeDoux.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days is donating the proceeds from the 2022 Pick Up Man campaign for suicide awareness and prevention to Grace for 2 Brothers and the Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Each organization will receive $4,690, which was raised from the sale of yellow feathers and yellow feather jewelry in support of the campaign.
Country music star Garth Brooks also helped the effort by creating a message to elevate the theme of the role of the rodeo Pick Up Man in the arena. The campaign encourages people to “reach out to a Pick Up Man or be a Pick Up Man for someone in need.” The new nationwide 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline information is also included.
The Pick Up Man campaign will continue as part of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation and its mission to support the educational and philanthropic activities of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. The campaign acknowledges that suicide rates in the Rocky Mountain West are among the highest in the nation.
CFD will continue selling “Pick Up Man” hat feathers and necklaces as part of the campaign, with net proceeds being given to local suicide prevention efforts.