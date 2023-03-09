Garth Brooks performs at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Country music superstar Garth Brooks performs during the opening Frontier Nights concert of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Frontier Park. It was Brooks’ fourth time playing at CFD, with his last appearance happening during the event's 100th anniversary in 1996. The concert also featured special guest Ned LeDoux, son of Hall of Fame rodeo champion and country singer Chris LeDoux.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days is donating the proceeds from the 2022 Pick Up Man campaign for suicide awareness and prevention to Grace for 2 Brothers and the Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Each organization will receive $4,690, which was raised from the sale of yellow feathers and yellow feather jewelry in support of the campaign.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus