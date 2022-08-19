CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration.
Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a senior IT analyst and has a bachelor's degree in management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years, and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Following Col. Deane R. Konowicz as Military Committee chairman is Col. John F. Hundley. He is currently a vice commander in the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Hundley has two master's degrees and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Col. Hundley has also served on the CFD Military Committee.
Following Ruthanne Hubbard as Parades Committee chairperson is James Van Cise. He has spent 17 years as a facilities manager of the USAF Base Hospital and Laramie County Library System. Van Cise has been a CFD parades volunteer for 24 years, and he has been a lead assistant for five years.
Following Chad Mathews as Rodeo Committee chairman is Jason Bain. He is the operation partner at KLC Automotive Equipment. Bain has been a volunteer on the Rodeo Committee since 2008, where he has been a committee lead for five years. He was selected as Rodeo Committee Volunteer of the Year in 2015, and inducted into the HEELS in 2018.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has begun the planning process for 2023 by reviewing the results of the 2022 event.