CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration.

Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a senior IT analyst and has a bachelor's degree in management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years, and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus