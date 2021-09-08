...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named a new Contract Acts Committee chair.
Scott Lewis replaces Randy Krafft as head of the committee overseeing the night shows. No reason was given for Krafft's departure from the position, and CFD officials did not return previous calls from the WTE for comment about the change.
According to a news release from CFD, Lewis has been a CFD volunteer since 1998. Lewis has served on the Contract Acts Committee as an assistant and a lead, and he was inducted into the HEELS organization five years ago.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has already begun planning for the 126th anniversary "Daddy of ‘em All."