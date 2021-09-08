Scott Lewis
Cheyenne Frontier Days Contract Acts Committee Chairman Scott Lewis

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named a new Contract Acts Committee chair.

Scott Lewis replaces Randy Krafft as head of the committee overseeing the night shows. No reason was given for Krafft's departure from the position, and CFD officials did not return previous calls from the WTE for comment about the change.

According to a news release from CFD, Lewis has been a CFD volunteer since 1998. Lewis has served on the Contract Acts Committee as an assistant and a lead, and he was inducted into the HEELS organization five years ago.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has already begun planning for the 126th anniversary "Daddy of ‘em All."

