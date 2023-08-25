.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2024 celebration.
Following Grounds Chairman Wally Reiman is Doug Finch, CEO at Finch Enterprises Inc. He has volunteered on the CFD Grounds Committee for 17 years and was inducted into the HEELS Organization in 2017. Finch has served on the Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors for four years.
Byron Mathews will be replacing Brian Rico as Operations Chairman. Mathews is the state fire marshal and director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. He previously worked with Cheyenne Fire Rescue for 24 years, serving as a firefighter through the ranks of division chief. Mathews has been involved with CFD for 20 years with the Parades Motorized Division.
Following Mike Smith as Public Relations Chairman is Shellie Hardsocg. She is a special educator at Laramie County School District 1. Hardsocg has been a volunteer on the Public Relations Committee since 1993, and has been a committee lead for nine years. She was nominated PR Volunteer of the Year in 2009 and inducted into the HEELS in 2013.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has already begun the planning process for the 128th Cheyenne Frontier Days.
