CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2024 celebration.

Following Grounds Chairman Wally Reiman is Doug Finch, CEO at Finch Enterprises Inc. He has volunteered on the CFD Grounds Committee for 17 years and was inducted into the HEELS Organization in 2017. Finch has served on the Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors for four years.

