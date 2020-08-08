CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Wally Reiman its new Grounds Committee chair.
Reiman is a long time CFD volunteer, and he has served 36 years on the Grounds Committee. He was inducted into the HEELS organization 28 years ago.
Reiman brings a wealth of knowledge to the Grounds Committee and Frontier Park. He is a local general contractor and executive vice president at Reiman Corp. He was president of Associated General Contractors of Wyoming (formerly known as the Wyoming Contractors Association), and he is a past winner of the Contractor of the Year.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has already begun planning for the 125th “Daddy of ‘em All,” which is set for July 23-Aug. 1, 2021. This year’s event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.