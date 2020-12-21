CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and KFBC radio are teaming up to present "A Christmas Carol," performed and produced by local talent.
Originally, Old West Museum staff hoped for an in-person fundraiser using the museum’s new sound system to broadcast this radio drama, which would both bring much-needed income and support to the museum after a difficult year and provide a light for Cheyenne during the holidays. However, in the interest of public safety, the team decided to partner with KFBC to bring this event into everyone's homes.
If you listen along, you’ll be joining a community of people in nearby Greeley, Colorado, and as far away as Germany, Turkey, Thailand and Japan.
Even though the museum is offering this program free of charge to the public, the staff is requesting your donations to help support the CFD Old West Museum. If you are able to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/a-christmas-carol-radio-show. Any amount helps, and donors who give $50 and more will receive a digital copy of the recording.
Tune in to KFBC Radio (97.5 FM/1240 AM) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and gather your family around the radio to enjoy this special production of "A Christmas Carol."
For moer information, contact Jean Krause, OWM education coordinator, at jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org or 307-778-7202.