CHEYENNE — Visitors walked through the brand new entrance at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Thursday and found more history to explore.

The first phase of the expansion project gave room for a new exhibit called Bridging Cultures, dedicated to exploring the vast relationship between Native American communities and Frontier Days. Opening reception attendees who came to the museum to celebrate got one of the first glimpses at awe-inspiring artifacts that had to be stored for years, and a chance to walk through the more well-known parts in the rotunda.

