CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum announced this week the 40th Annual Western Spirit Juried Art Show and Sale Virtual Art Seminar has been set for Saturday, March 6.
The virtual art seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The seminar is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/y7wmp49h.
Tickets for the morning session presentations are $35 per member and $45 per non-member. Tickets for the workshops are $25 per member per workshop and $35 per non-member per workshop. Both workshops may be purchased together for $45 per member and $65 per non-member.
The Virtual Art Seminar will take place on Zoom.
Morning session presenters will be jurors Anne Brown and Jason Williams. The afternoon workshops will be taught by Western Art Show artists Brandon Bailey and Abigail McBride.
All who purchase tickets are eligible for a free recording of the art seminar purchased.