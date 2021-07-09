CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and its partners have been working on the “Become a Legend” expansion campaign, with the first of many phases finally approaching.
The expansion will ensure the preservation and protection of the museum’s priceless collections, and allow the museum to reconfigure and renovate the space inside its current building. It will also improve traffic flow and exhibit space to create a better visitor and patron experience.
On July 26, at 9 a.m., during the 125 Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration, the museum will officially start the first phase of its expansion campaign with a groundbreaking.
The public is invited to celebrate this at the East Gallery doors of the museum. To view the campaign, or to donate, visit https://www.oldwestexpansion.org.