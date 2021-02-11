At a glance

After the “Daddy of 'em All” was canceled last year for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Frontier Days reported a $3.34 million loss in 2020, leaving the rodeo event's organizers with far less wiggle room moving forward. “It pretty much depletes our savings account to get to show this year," CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said.