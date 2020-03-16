CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days released a statement Monday regarding COVID-19 and how this summer’s event likely will be affected.
“These are uncertain times,” the release stated. “There are a lot of questions about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus ... Cheyenne Frontier Days wants to reassure all of our fans, volunteers, sponsors and the entire Cheyenne community that we are still on track for the 124th edition of the ‘Daddy of ‘em All’ in July.”
The release went on to recognize that news surrounding COVID-19 is changing every day, so plans to move forward could change in the weeks and months to come. Any potential changes will be based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as federal, state and local agencies.
Because the CDC has recommended all gatherings in excess of 50 people be canceled, CFD is postponing all meetings, parties and gatherings scheduled at its facilities until April 1.