Cheyenne Frontier Days is in Savannah Messenger’s blood.

She is a seventh generation Wyomingite, was born and raised in Cheyenne, and has joined her community in the celebration of Western heritage every year. Throughout high school, she dedicated her time to being a Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandy, and followed her passion into adulthood by volunteering on the CFD Public Relations Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus