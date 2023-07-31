Champion Stetson Wright
Champion Stetson Wright from Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo at Cheyenne on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days is over for another year, and officials are reporting that the 2023 installment saw more rodeo and night show tickets sold than last year.

Through nine rodeo performances, 116,960 fans were in attendance, a significant increase from 108,662 last year, according to a Monday news release from CFD. The rodeo's quarterfinals, semifinals and finals were broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel. Additionally, RFD-TV broadcast competition and qualifying rounds were available on The Cowboy Channel+ app.

