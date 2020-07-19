CHEYENNE – The struggle between event venues and online ticket resellers has been going on for more than two decades, but this year, the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days has caused a uniquely problematic situation for the CFD Ticket Office.
A recent release from the office said secondary ticketing markets have significantly impacted availability for customers seeking refunds. Only the primary ticket buyer is eligible for a refund for tickets purchased through the CFD Ticket Office or CFD website, so anyone who purchased through a secondary website is not eligible for a refund, rollover, exchange or credit through Cheyenne Frontier Days. Anyone in this situation must contact the ticket broker directly.
Each year, the release went on to state, several people believe they have purchased tickets from the CFD Ticket Office, only to discover they have instead purchased from a ticket broker or “scalper” in the secondary market. Although consumers, performers and venues have requested reform and change in the ticket reselling industry, without ticket purchasing legislation, primary ticket sellers like CFD must take on the responsibility to educate buyers.
“We’ve dealt with it since the beginning of time, but it’s become more apparent the last few years, and as we’ve started this refund process we’ve run into issues with people who purchased tickets in one person’s name and then resell them to others,” said Barbara Robertson, CFD box office manager.
The release added that consumers should have the opportunity to receive refunds for tickets purchased through the secondary markets, and some states have strict laws requiring brokers to refund purchases for any canceled events. However, Wyoming currently has no laws in place for selling event tickets above face value, and the city of Cheyenne does have an ordinance in place to prevent the resale of tickets for more than face value within 1,000 feet of the venue.
“They’re not technically our customer, even though they’re holding the ticket,” Robertson said of people who have purchased from these resale outlets. “Unfortunately, it’s just part of the industry. We work with a few ticket brokers that we have identified over the last few years. We expect them to take great care of our customers because our primary concern is that customers can attend a concert or rodeo with their ticket.”
She added that COVID-19 has caused a liquidity crisis for resale sites, so they enact what they call a credit policy. They don’t have the funds to refund their customers because they’ve either used the money on employees or overhead, so they’ve enacted a policy that says rather than getting your money back, you get a credit for 125% of their ticket price to be used on a future event.
“They don’t have any liquidity, so it’s caused this kind of crisis,” she said. “On our end, they want their refund, and we want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to take care of our customers. … We want our patrons to know the value of the ticket they’re purchasing. Know before they buy. Do some research before you click on a website. Check social media, that’s your best friend. Check all those avenues prior to making a purchase.”