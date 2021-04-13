CHEYENNE – As Cheyenne Frontier Days heads into the 2021 ticket on-sale Thursday, the CFD Ticket Office wants to remind patrons that tickets should be purchased only from the Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office.
“The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office is the ONLY ticket source for our event,” Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said in a news release. "Ticket prices range from $49 to $94 for concerts, $25 to $105 for PBR, and $18 to $35 for rodeo this year.”
Ticket buyers should only purchase through www.cfdrodeo.com or by calling the Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office at 307-778-7222.
“Customers have already used secondary resale ticketing companies, paying hundreds of dollars for tickets that are sold through our Ticket Office for less,” Hirsig said in the release. “We are unable to assist customers with questions or resolve problems with tickets not originally purchased through Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
Purchases from any other vendor, business or location are transactions made through non-authorized, third-party ticket vendors, known as “scalpers.” These third-party purchases are not authorized by Cheyenne Frontier Days and are not eligible for customer support.