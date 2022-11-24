Josh Frost, bull riding

Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, competes in bull riding at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Frontier Park. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days' 2023 event, according to a news release.

Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.


