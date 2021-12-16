CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days and Vitalant are once again teaming up for the “Give the Gift of Life” Blood Drive.
This year, blood is needed more than ever, and CFD is asking its volunteers and friends of CFD to step up and give a blood donation.
On average, blood donors give about 6,000 fewer donations through Vitalant in December than other months, but patients can’t take a holiday from needing blood. Patients who need transfusions depend on volunteer blood donors year-round. All blood types are needed, but especially type O donations – the most transfused blood type.
The blood drive will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center.
Every donor will be given a 30% discount card from the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Store and entered in a drawing to win:
Two VIP badges for the CFD Rodeo of your choice. Includes lunch, beverages and multiple exclusive viewing areas.
CFD ugly Christmas sweaters from the CFD Old West Museum Store.
$100 gift card to the Wyoming Rib & Chop House.
Donors are urged to make an appointment by going to donors.vitalant.org and using the code C0124 (that is the letter C, numeral zero, 124).
Donors also may call 307-638-3326 to schedule an appointment, and walk-ins are also welcome.