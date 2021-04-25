Cheyenne girl surprised with camper-trailer by Make-A-Wish Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Ten-year-old Jorie Krueger loves reading, art and is a great student. She’s kind to everyone, even her siblings. She also wants to travel the world.
As of Saturday evening, she’s a little bit closer to that dream. Jorie was surprised with a camper-trailer from Bish’s RV of Cheyenne, with the help of Make-A-Wish Wyoming.
After walking out of the house with her siblings to see the camper parked in their driveway, the fourth grader smiled widely and covered her mouth with her hands.
“I didn’t know that I was going to come out and see a camper,” she said, after the surprise sank in. “It’s really nice in there, and it looks like it can fit a lot of people.”
As a family of seven – Jorie, her four siblings, her mom and her dad – a large camper-trailer seemed ideal for vacations.
“The fact that we could travel for years instead of just one trip was very appealing to her,” her mom, Rachael Krueger, said.
Jorie’s desire to travel was especially inspired by the Geronimo Stilton book series, her mom said, in which the characters – who are mice – go on adventures around the world.
“She’s intrigued by all the different places, all the different food, and so that’s kind of where the travel themes started,” Rachael said.
When asked where she’d like to go first, she said, “Arizona.” California also tops the list, as her original wish was to go on a whale-watching cruise, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Make-A-Wish to pause its travel wishes.
Jorie and her siblings all have long QT syndrome, a genetic heart condition that can cause sudden cardiac arrest.
“That’s what makes it so tough – there’s no real clear warning, indication, that something’s going to happen. So, with a condition like this, knowledge is power,” Rachael said.
Jorie was diagnosed at 9 months old with a genetic test. She takes medication every day, and there are some precautions the family takes to keep her as safe as possible.
“I mean, it’s always there in the back of (Jorie’s) head, but ... you just try and live your best life and not focus on it,” her mom said.
Rachael looked on as her kids and husband, Nate, explored the inside of the trailer. Their toddler peeked through a gap in the window blinds and grinned.
“Lots of memories will be made, that’s for sure,” Rachael said.