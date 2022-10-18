CHEYENNE – A special meeting of the city of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at noon. The meeting will be held in Room 104 of the Municipal Building, which is located at 2101 O’Neil Ave.

The purpose of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining with Cheyenne’s Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279, pursuant to Wyoming Statue Section 27-10-104.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus