CHEYENNE – Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheyenne Greek Festival Executive Committee alongside the Parish Council of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church have canceled the 2020 Cheyenne Greek Festival, according to a news release.
The community of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church appreciates the continued support from guests and sponsors of the annual celebration, traditionally held in September at Frontier Park Exhibition Hall.
The church looks forward to continuing the tradition of the Cheyenne Greek Festival in 2021, the release said.
Visit cheyennegreekfestival.org for more information.