CHEYENNE — While on vacation in Costa Rica, Rebeka Barry took a walk along the coast and spotted a group of tourists swimming in the water. Unsure of what was happening, she pressed closer to the water.
Suddenly, a woman with the group began to wave Barry down frantically. It was at this moment that she knew something was wrong.
When she reached the family, she realized that the 21-year-old woman with them had taken in water and needed CPR. Barry began chest compressions, hoping to save the girl, but she had already died.
On Jan. 20, 2021, Barry tried to save Krista Roth, connecting her to Krista’s family, a connection that would one day bring her back to Costa Rica.
“She died in my arms that day,” Barry said. “The next morning, I got up, and I just couldn’t sleep because as a mother to that mother, this was crazy trauma.”
Barry began to reach out to her network to find Krista’s mother, Jennifer Roth. Their meeting on the beach had been too traumatic to exchange information, but eventually Barry got hold of a phone number, reaching out when she could.
“Mother’s Day, holidays, birthdays, anything, the anniversary of the daughter’s death, I’m on her two days before, (asking) ‘How are you doing?’” Barry said. “And we’ve become friends.”
Their meeting served as the catalyst for Barry’s next trip to Costa Rica, which she will be taking in order to set up the Nextgen before- and after-school program for local kids, backed by Roth’s nonprofit, Krista’s Legacy Foundation.
“I’m a Christian, a believer,” Jennifer Roth said. ”And when we met on the beach that day, it just felt like it was really meant to happen. So when Becca called, I was just like, ‘God put us together’ for what we needed. And I think we were what she needed.”
Costa Rica’s education system varies, depending on the region in which you live. In the Talamanca region, you either pay for private education and attend school all day or you attend public school for either three hours in the morning or three hours in the afternoon.
NextGen is a free before- and after-school program for children 6-14 years old in the region. The goal will be to enhance education for the children and give them options beyond relying on tourism in their local economy. The region has considerably higher limitations and lower resources than the rest of Costa Rica, leading to higher illiteracy rates.
Roth is the executive director of Can Do Kids International and has extensive nonprofit experience, which she has been sharing with Barry, helping her to fundraise and organize this program. Barry shared her passion for helping kids early on, and when Barry told Roth about her idea for NextGen, she was prepared to help.
“Once she came back and then settled in Cheyenne, she immediately started working on completing her education,” Roth said. “She spent the last two-and-a-half years just working toward being able to go back to Costa Rica and open this project.”
Barry is fundraising in the Cheyenne community for this project and has seen exponential support.
“I put a Facebook thing on Cheyenne Community Connections for like an hour and a half,” Barry said. “I had 30-gallon trash bags of, like, primo quality kids clothes and summer stuff for all these girls. And so, it’s just going to be really exciting, because they’ll take care of those clothes and hand them down.”
NextGen is committed to sustainable funding via grants, direct fundraising and donations. They are implementing a program of volun-tourism, offering paid volunteer “Caribbean experience” trips, according to their funding page.
Concerns about volun-tourism normally include moving into communities and implementing programs without community input. Ideally, nonprofit volun-tourism programs work to facilitate the needs of the community, rather than providing what they think is needed.
Barry hopes that this program will be one that she can turn over to the community, giving it to the families she’s working with so that it can become theirs. Local teachers Amela Chocomel Becirevic, Shamary Taylor and Elsa Venegas will be pivotal in building up this program.
“I want Elsa and Shamary to never have to work in hotels down there again,” Barry said. “So this is something that I can build, and make feasible and viable and then hand it off to them. So then they can just continue it and make a livable amount of money, dealing with the people that they want to be dealing with.”
This is how the program will facilitate the needs of locals, rather than playing the savior.
“She’s helping facilitate it and helping be a link in terms of funding and also her knowledge and expertise in teaching English,” Roth said. “But letting it be something that becomes theirs, and not her project. And that’s definitely something we do when we’re going to other places.”
It’s not about Americans coming in and telling the community what they can do, said Roth. It’s more about how the program can help facilitate and do something that’s actually going to transform the community.
This project serves as a part of the educationally motivated arm of Krista’s Legacy Foundation. Barry will leave this month and will remain in Costa Rica for roughly two years, establishing the program until it is ready to hand off.
“At some point, there will be a meeting where I get to sit down with Shamary and Elsa and literally hand it over to them,” Barry said. “So now they own and run the school. And they can pass that down to their children or do whatever they want, but it’s locally owned for the locals.”
