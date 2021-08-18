CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne High Class of 1951 celebrated 70 years of friendship, camaraderie and memories together at their reunion Tuesday.
With more than seven decades of Cheyenne history under their belts, they reflected on the joy they have felt and the impact they have made on the community.
Twenty-three remaining members of the class and their guests attended the event at the Blue Federal Credit Union Headquarters. Most drove down the familiar Lincolnway from their houses in Cheyenne, but others traveled hundreds of miles to see their classmates.
Marjorie Gookin and her husband, Warren, both traveled from Dallas, Oregon, in order to attend the reunion. She said it was well worth the trek because of the friendships she was dedicated to.
“It’s a tight-knit group,” she said.
Sentiments of affection and fondness like Gookin’s were abundant in the room. Many said their lifelong bonds with one another were the root of their trip down memory lane.
Martha Benedict, a fellow graduate, said she couldn’t even pick out the best moments from their time together as a class.
“It’s pretty good when you don’t have a favorite memory,” she joked.
The Class of 1951 was originally made up of more than 300 members, and the 23 who gathered this week seemed to have an effortless rapport with one another. Laughs were shared, and embraces were easy to find.
Beverly Holmes, chairperson of the reunion committee, has planned upwards of 10 reunions for the class, and she continues to do so just for that reason – the relationships.
She said she didn’t remember a time when she wasn’t planning a reunion, and chuckled as she described the process.
“I guess I’m an organized person that’s not really that organized,” she said. “I had five kids in four years, and when you do that, you have to be organized.”
Holmes not only plans the reunions, but keeps track of as many members of the class as possible. In her home, there is a historical treasure trove of homemade books, documents and scraps of articles all dedicated to the Class of 1951.
It was her goal to record the legacy her class has developed in not just Cheyenne, but the state of Wyoming. Throughout the years, with the help of classmates, she built a viable history.
Members she pointed to with pride on the pages of her books were those like former first lady of Cheyenne Patricia Cox, Community Spirit Award winner Maury Brown and esteemed University of Wyoming graduate and track star Louis Madrid.
Another member of the class, Phyllis Duncan, also kept her own record of her classmates' whereabouts, but for her, it was to remember “fabulous friendships.” She said she could even tell you how many grandkids and great-grandkids they had, where they went on to school and where they were buried.
She looked out of the window of the room and smiled, reminiscing.
“You don’t realize until you’re in it, how much it means to you,” she said.