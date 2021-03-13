CHEYENNE – The likelihood of Cheyenne seeing at least 18 inches of snow from this storm system is high, and during a weather briefing Saturday morning, National Weather Service of Cheyenne Meteorologist Jared Allen said it is “not impossible” to see inches of snow in the mid-20s.
Saturday afternoon, rainy sleet quickly turned to heavy, wet snow. The snow picked up in the late afternoon, with about half an inch to three quarters of an inch falling each hour. Still, the highest impact of the storm is expected to occur between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with high wind, heavy snow and whiteout conditions.
“Certain spots across Southeast Wyoming and into portions of the Nebraska Panhandle could see upwards of two to three inches per hour,” Allen said.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation recommends that travel plans should be adjusted Saturday night through Monday morning, as the winter conditions and drifting snow will make for “dangerous to impassable” road conditions.
“If everything still comes together just right, we could be still looking at a record two or three day storm total, especially on the Wyoming side. And again this storm could rival past significant spring storms,” Allen said.
The big snowstorm of 1979 holds the three-day record for snow totals. From Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 25.6 inches of snow came down on Cheyenne.
This weekend's storm is paired with high winds, which will affect roads and possibly power lines.
Late Saturday afternoon through Monday morning, sustained wind gusts will range from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with some gusts reaching up to 45 or 55 miles per hour.
“The wet, heavy snow, unfortunately, may be able to stick better to tree limbs and power lines, and so the weight plus the wind could potentially cause some sporadic power outages, starting late (Saturday) and through (Sunday),” Allen said.
With 5- to 15-degree wind chills expected Sunday morning, Allen also advised folks in the agriculture community to prepare as best they can to keep livestock warm, especially as calving season is currently happening.
“If there's any possibilities for any type of sheltering or for windbreaks that can be done for (livestock) to try and protect them as much as possible, that's highly encouraged,” Allen said, especially with the rain from this morning. “If they get wet and then the windshields get cold, that can be pretty stressful, especially on some of the newborns.”