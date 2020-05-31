CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board has been fundraising for nine years to restore the Historic Airport Fountain, located at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Warren Avenue.
The last part of this first phase is set to begin Monday, June 1 – the tile replacement in the lower bowl of the fountain. The old tile has been spalling and popping up due to neglect, and it must all be replaced in order to properly waterproof the bowl and retain water again.
This work is set to be completed by July, which will complete the entire first phase of this project. After this tile work is completed, the fountain will be able to run on a limited basis only. Due to the terra cotta still being damaged, if the water is run too much before it is restored, it could cause more harm.
Other work included in this first phase of the restoration included waterproofing the upper bowl of the Fountain and upgrading the electrical and plumbing to meet current standards.
The Preservation Board needs to continue fundraising to support restoration efforts of the terra cotta itself, which is currently unfunded. The Historic Preservation Board is actively raising funds to expedite restoration efforts. Donations can be made to the Historic Preservation Board c/o the Cheyenne Planning & Development Department.
The Historic Airport Fountain project was supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. It was also funded in part by a grant from the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board fundraising efforts and private donations.