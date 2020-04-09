CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting for this month at 6 p.m. April 14.
The meeting will be held electronically, with an option for members of the public to join electronically or call in. To join electronically, visit https://meetingsamer12.webex.com/meetingsamer12/j.php?MTID=m146af2424ead7b6c724eefccb08de9d2.
Meeting number is 627-801-866. The meeting will not be active until 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be using the Webex software, which may require a download or browser extension.
To join the conference call, dial 408-418-9388 and use access code 627-801-866.