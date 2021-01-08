CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, starting at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held electronically, with an option for members of the public to join electronically or call in. To participate, follow these instructions:
• Join Zoom Meeting: https://tinyurl.com/cheyennehpb1-12-21
• Meeting ID: 916 2845 0279
• Passcode: Historic
If you have questions about joining the meeting, call 307-637-6307 or email scrowley@cheyennecity.org.
For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, visit the city’s website at http://www.cheyennecity.org/chpb or on Facebook.