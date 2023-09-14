CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will present its annual Dubois Award to Carol McDonald to recognize her efforts to preserve the Abraham Fox House.

This home is a fine example of mid-century modern architecture, according to a news release. An open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1714 E. 19th St.

