CHEYENNE – The 2021 Small Market Meetings Conference kicks off Sunday at the Little America Hotel and Resort, bringing 100 meeting planners and 150 destinations, hotels and attractions to Wyoming to network, educate and plan future meetings.
Visit Cheyenne, in partnership with the Little America, has been working on hosting the conference for the past four years. The meeting is an opportunity for Cheyenne to show off its meetings spaces, reception sites, downtown and other unique venues to secure commitments from planners to host future meetings in the community.
The conference opens Sunday with a welcome from Mayor Patrick Collins and then an opening reception and rodeo at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center. On Monday, attendees will experience educational sessions and one-on-one marketplace appointments, followed by a downtown dine-around. Tuesday, the conference wraps up with more appointments and a send-off lunch.
The opportunity to host 100 meeting planners all at one time is a huge opportunity for Visit Cheyenne and Laramie County, said Visit Cheyenne Vice President Jim Walter. “The direct economic impact of the next few days is $175,000, but the ability to sell this community and book future business could grow the impact of this conference into the millions of dollars. Our goal is to book 15 meetings over the next five years as a direct result of hosting these meeting professionals here in Cheyenne,” Walter said.
The attendees will have a chance to enjoy downtown on Monday night which will be a boon to the restaurants and bars.
“With 250 people eating out, experiencing nightlife in our breweries and bars on a Monday night, this should be a nice shot in the arm for the downtown district,” Walter said. “As they have a great experience, they see Cheyenne as a realistic place to bring their clients for meetings and conferences in the future.”
Statistics and data collected by Visit Cheyenne show that visitors to the city are an important driver of business in downtown, and meetings and conference business have an even larger impact.
“We continue to move the needle in terms of business viability by bringing visitors to our community,” Walter said.
Small Market Meetings is a national annual conference that has been hosted in cities such as Green Bay, Wisconsin; Little Rock, Arkansas; South Bend, Indiana, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the past. Visit Cheyenne put a proposal forward in 2017 to host it here and has been a long-time partner and sponsor with the Group Travel Family and their suite of meetings and conferences which exist to promote travel to smaller cities across the United States.