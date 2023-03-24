CHEYENNE — Following weeks of negotiations, the city of Cheyenne, Laramie County and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter have agreed to a new three-year contract.
“We never stopped talking,” Mayor Patrick Collins said Friday of the negotiations.
On Monday, the Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee voted to recommend approval of a facility lease for the animal shelter. Had it been necessary, the plan was to open a municipal facility in a building owned by Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne on South Greeley Highway.
That contract was considered "Plan B," in case negotiations with the shelter were unproductive, city officials said, and could have come to a vote during the next City Council meeting Monday night.
Collins first informed the shelter board of the city and county's intent to pursue opening the new facility in a letter earlier this month. At the time, he cited the shelter's request for $1.2 million from the city and county combined in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, and $1.7 million the year after that.
Shelter CEO Britney Tennant previously said the $1.2 million was an initial request, and shelter officials expected the municipalities would ask to negotiate a lower price. Instead, they received the letter, which took them by surprise.
Since the letter became public on March 9, local animal rights advocates and shelter supporters have attended City Council meetings and sent letters to city officials, encouraging them to negotiate with shelter officials for an extension of the contract that ends June 30.
On Wednesday evening, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter accepted the city’s offer, Collins said.
“This will help us maintain that 50-year partnership that we have,” Collins said. “We are excited about that.”
Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Britney Tennant told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the agreement is a combined one between the city and Laramie County, which will provide $800,000 to the shelter in the first fiscal year, $850,000 in the following fiscal year and $900,000 in the third year.
“The first year is the same amount we’ve been getting for the last two years,” Tennant said.
At the end of the three-year contract, Collins said, the city’s intent is to include the animal shelter in its next sixth-penny sales tax request.
“That will be a way for them to continue to receive funding moving forward,” Collins said.
The city’s current list of sixth-penny projects, approved in 2021 for a total of $128 million, will likely be funded by 2025. Once a project list is fully funded, the tax must be renewed by the voters or it ends.
“We anticipate having a new list of projects that we will ask voters to look at approving, and we hope that one of those projects will be the animal shelter,” Collins said Friday.
Tennant said that the Cheyenne Animal Shelter board has discussed sixth-penny funding with the city. For its part, the city would like to help diversify where funds are coming from, she said.
“Certainly, we are happy to pursue sixth-penny funding, but if it doesn’t work out, we will be back to a similar negotiation after the three years,” Tennant said.
In a letter to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday, shelter supporter Laura Bowen expressed her gratitude to all involved for making the new agreement possible.
"While we have a near perfect outcome, I hope all of us in support of the work, the culture and the management and the staff of the Cheyenne Animal, will put 'our money where our mouth is'," Bowen wrote. "It's likely the shelter will be evaluating how to do more with less. Let's do everything we can as a community to help.
"As taxpayers, our voices said we were ready to financially support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Let's step up and try to help with a budget we were willing to petition for."