CHEYENNE – Cheyenne and Laramie County’s populations both grew by more than 9% in the past decade, according to data released earlier this month by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Between 2010 and 2020, Laramie County grew by 9.6% to a population of 100,512, adding 8,774 people from 2010. Cheyenne grew by 9.5%, adding 5,666 people for a total population of 65,132 for the capital city.
The information comes from the 2020 Census Redistricting Data, the first set of population data available for smaller geographical areas like cities, towns and counties, Wenlin Liu said. Liu is the chief economist with the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information’s Economic Analysis Division.
One of the main drivers of this population growth in the southeast corner of the state seems to be its proximity to the rapidly expanding Front Range, said Nick Colsch, director of the Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis at Laramie County Community College.
“As Colorado has grown, Cheyenne has seen a lot of spillover, so we’ll have a lot of people who, say, live in Cheyenne and work down in Fort Collins and vice versa, they live in Fort Collins and commute up to work in Cheyenne,” Colsch said.
Another contributor is urbanization, as people increasingly leave rural areas to live in larger cities. In a report on the redistricting data, Liu wrote that this was a trend throughout the U.S., “with population growth in this decade almost entirely in metro areas.”
“Given that Cheyenne is the largest city in Wyoming, that’s a huge benefit for us, too,” Colsch said.
In 2020, 69% of Wyomingites lived in incorporated places, and 49.6% lived in 10 cities with a population larger than 10,000. In the state’s 11 most populous cities, the number of residents grew by 6.1% over the last decade.
Some of the growth could also be attributed to organizations in Cheyenne dedicated to attracting businesses to the city and surrounding areas, such as Cheyenne LEADS, Colsch said.
The area’s demographics changed, as well: in 2020, 15.5% of Laramie County residents identified as Hispanic – a 30.3% jump from 2010. In Wyoming, Hispanic residents made up the largest minority group, with 10.2% identifying as Hispanic in 2020 for a 17.5% increase.
The state’s minority population, defined as any group other than single-race, non-Hispanic white, reached 107,187 in 2020, for a 34.4% increase, compared to the state’s overall population growth of 2.3%.
Laramie County’s increase in minority residents was even higher, at 43.2% over the last decade.
Liu said this trend was not unique to Wyoming, with Hispanic and minority populations throughout the U.S. growing much faster than the majority non-Hispanic white population.
However, Wyoming still ranks the eighth lowest in the country for minority population, with non-Hispanic white people remaining the overwhelming majority in the state.
Liu also urged caution when comparing 2010 and 2020’s census race data, as the Census Bureau has improved Hispanic origin and race questions on its surveys, and the ways they code what people report, he wrote.
Wyoming remained the smallest state in the U.S. by population, adding 13,225 people between 2010 and 2020. It had the seventh-slowest growth rate among U.S. states, and the slowest for Wyoming since the 1980s, according to Liu’s report. Only Michigan and Connecticut had a slower growth rate, and Ohio grew at the same rate as Wyoming.
“If I was a state legislator, that’s one thing I would look at, is how can we bring jobs and, namely, people, to Wyoming,” Colsch said. “I know we like being a sparsely populated state, but it’s a real task to start and grow a business here if you don’t have a growing population.”
About 12,000 more residents left the state than moved here between 2010 and 2020, Liu said. This and natural change, or the difference between births and deaths, contributed to state’s overall population change.
Liu said the key reason for the state’s negative net migration and slow population growth was “the downturn in the energy industry since mid-June of 2014, and particularly in 2015 and 2016, when the state lost 9,200 or one-third of its mineral extraction industry payroll jobs.”
“Change in migration is mostly driven by changes in employment in Wyoming, while the fluctuation in labor force and employment always depends on the health of the state’s pivotal industry – mining (including oil & gas extraction),” he wrote.
But in counties like Laramie, Teton and Lincoln, where mineral extraction makes up a smaller proportion of the economy, there was higher in-migration and population growth, Liu wrote.
Laramie County was one of just nine of the state’s 23 counties that increased in population between 2010 and 2020. Teton County tied with Laramie County at 9.6% for population gain, followed by Lincoln County with 8.1%, Sheridan County with 6.2%, Natrona County with 6%, Park County with 5%, Albany County with 2.1%, Campbell County with 1.9% and Crook County with 1.4%.
Sublette County saw the biggest population loss at 14.8%. Washakie County saw the second-largest loss at 9.9%, followed by Carbon County with 8.5%, Goshen County with 5.7%, Weston County with 5.1%, Hot Springs County with 4%, Sweetwater County with 3.5%, Uinta County with 3.2%, Fremont County with 2.2%, Johnson County with 1.4%, Big Horn County with 1.3%, Niobrara and Platte counties with 0.7% and Converse County with 0.6%.