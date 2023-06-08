CHEYENNE – Cheyenne lawyer Abigail Fournier knows what can happen when kids don't have an adequate support system.
After finding out about the recent theft at the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League's snack shack, Fournier and her partners at Steiner, Fournier, Zook and Case agreed to donate $5,000 to make up for the kids' damaged and lost merchandise.
"We do a lot of abuse and neglect cases, a lot of (Wyoming Department of Family Services) cases and some criminal defense," Fournier said. "So, I think when you have a program like the Youth Baseball League, that provides opportunities to play sports and participate in community events, you can really change a kid's life."
Fournier and her partners have dedicated funds to other organizations in Cheyenne, as well, like the Boys and Girls Club. They particularly like to focus on helping kids.
"It was so disheartening (to hear), it's the least we can do," said Linda Steiner, a partner at the firm. "We want to give the young people a better example than the thieves had."
Fournier met with Stacie Linger, the board president of CYBL, Thursday afternoon. After hearing that Fournier and her firm were going to cover the costs of the break-in, Linger couldn't contain her excitement.
"I am over the moon right now. My morning has been crazy. I'm just in awe of how many people have reached out and are wanting to help," Linger said.
Fournier, who grew up playing sports as a kid in Cheyenne, felt moved by Linger's dedication to the league.
"For her to take the time to be so involved in a youth activity and take on all the responsibility that entails is a huge undertaking," Fournier said.
Linger said that, despite the attention the break-in has gotten, the board has tried to keep its financial problems from affecting the kids.
"We've been really careful not to talk about it in front of the kids. Obviously, they noticed that the snack shack was closed. ... They've got enough on their plates. They're out there to play baseball and don't need to know the politics," she said.
Linger said several other community members, friends and strangers alike, have reached out to share their support.
The local Elks Lodge will still host its planned all-you-can-eat taco bar, silent auction and cornhole tournament for CYBL on Friday. Donations like the one from the law firm, Linger said, mean that the funds from the event can go to building new batting cages for the kids in the program.
Before the break-in, the money from the event was supposed to go to the new cages, but Linger and the board thought the money would have to go to rebuilding the snack shack.
"It's not safe for the kids to be throwing in the current area," she said. "Now, I think that we'll still be able to accomplish it this year."
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.