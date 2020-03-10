CHEYENNE – After close to 20 years with Cheyenne LEADS, CEO Randy Bruns will be stepping down, and the economic development nonprofit named his replacement on Tuesday.
Starting April 13, Betsey Hale will take over as Cheyenne Leads CEO.
Hale currently serves as the President of Three Rivers Development Corporation located in Corning, New York. Three Rivers is a 54-year-old economic and community development organization which serves a three-county region in the Finger Lakes Wine Country.
Prior to her work in New York State, Hale was the business development manager for the city of Loveland, Colorado from 2006-2011 and the city's economic development director from 2011-2015.
“It is an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as the next CEO of Cheyenne LEADS,” Hale said in a news release. “I am so excited to be engaged in economic development on behalf of the city of Cheyenne, Laramie County and the State of Wyoming.
"With Wyoming’s adoption of 13 blockchain enabling laws, the growing diversification in the energy and agriculture sectors, Cheyenne’s location at the intersection of I-25 and I-80, as well as being the northern gateway to the Front Range, we are poised for substantial economic growth.”
Since Bruns announced his retirement in August of 2019, a search committee was formed and The Next Move Group was hired to perform a nationwide search.
The process was based on the Cheyenne LEADS succession plan that called for a five-person search committee that included the current chairman, vice chairman and three other voting board members. The process included phone and video interviews, as well as a personal interview of the final candidates.
“Not only is Betsey a successful economic development professional, she has owned two landscape construction companies, helped run a family ranch and has served as a Colorado county commissioner," Heithoff said in a news release. "Her background in agriculture, education at Cornell University and Colorado State University coupled with her track record of success in the City of Loveland made her the right candidate for the position at this time.”
This story will be updated with additional information.