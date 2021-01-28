CHEYENNE – Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County, announced Wednesday that Derrek Jerred has been named Director of Business Attraction.
The position will focus on planning, organizing and implementing programs and projects that support the attraction, relocation and expansion of domestic and international businesses to the community.
A native of Wyoming, Jerred graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2013, with a degree in Business Administration. He started his career at Cheyenne LEADS in 2014 as the organization’s Business Development Specialist. In 2020, Jerred was named Director of Business Retention and Expansion, where his focus was on businesses currently located in Cheyenne and Laramie County.
“We are excited to have Derrek in this new role,” Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, said in a news release. “We believe that his experience and knowledge of Cheyenne, Laramie County and Wyoming will manifest itself in tremendous success recruiting high quality employers to our state.”
Cheyenne LEADS is a private, not-for-profit economic development, member-based organization serving as the economic development entity for the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County.